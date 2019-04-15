$304.67 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Corp (NAVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post $304.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the highest is $321.00 million. Navient posted sales of $329.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Navient had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Navient by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,984,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.27. 937,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,595. Navient has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

