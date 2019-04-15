25,724 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,098. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1139 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

