22nd Century Group Inc (XXII) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,076,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,917 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of 22nd Century Group worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,108,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 254,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter.

XXII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

