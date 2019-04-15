$2.62 EPS Expected for Qudian Inc – (QD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) to report earnings per share of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qudian’s earnings. Qudian posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,537.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qudian will report full-year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qudian.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qudian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Qudian by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Qudian by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.57. 549,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.47. Qudian has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

