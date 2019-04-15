16,250 Shares in Opus Bank (OPB) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

NASDAQ OPB opened at $21.40 on Monday. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Opus Bank had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Opus Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/16250-shares-in-opus-bank-opb-purchased-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.