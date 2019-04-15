$154.25 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $154.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.18 million and the highest is $156.20 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $149.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $627.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.00 million to $665.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $649.00 million, with estimates ranging from $631.41 million to $677.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Tivity Health had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.66 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTY. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Karro purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $47,966.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,471.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 91.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,838,000 after buying an additional 1,214,918 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 26,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,627. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $832.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

