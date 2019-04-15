15,350 Shares in CME Group Inc (CME) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. CME Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 18,502.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,417,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19,784.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,397,283.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $420,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,017.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,489 shares of company stock worth $4,948,996. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.41. 43,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,374. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $153.90 and a 52 week high of $197.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 45.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

