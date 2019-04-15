12,638 Shares in New Relic Inc (NEWR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,638 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $13,553,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 9.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 179,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,382,000 after purchasing an additional 101,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in New Relic by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $99.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.18 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 22,641 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $2,411,945.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $425,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,341 shares of company stock worth $10,873,504 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

