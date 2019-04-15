11,904 Shares in Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lam Research from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.72.

In related news, Director Christine Heckart sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.98, for a total transaction of $354,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $777,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,783. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $194.08 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $212.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.20. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 23% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

