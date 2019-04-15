$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (PLXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. Plexus posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $765.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Plexus has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

In related news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 234,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,439. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,454 shares of company stock worth $4,875,094 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

