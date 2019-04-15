$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for First American Financial Corp (FAF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First American Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.70. First American Financial reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.26%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $268,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 504,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $360,145.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 448,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,687.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,423,000 after buying an additional 327,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,076,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,423,000 after buying an additional 327,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,135,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,825,000 after buying an additional 1,477,309 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2,384.2% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 6,088,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 5,843,667 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,765,000 after buying an additional 195,946 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

