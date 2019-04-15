$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.19). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $858.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.29 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, COO David D. Mandarich sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,630,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $114,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,611,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

