-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for CARBO Ceramics Inc. (CRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.59). CARBO Ceramics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.18). CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 400.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,687,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 289,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 927,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 171,974 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. 5,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,387. CARBO Ceramics has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.77.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

