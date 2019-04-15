-$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (SCON) This Quarter

Analysts expect Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Superconductor Technologies’ earnings. Superconductor Technologies reported earnings of ($2.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superconductor Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Superconductor Technologies.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.87. Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 414.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Superconductor Technologies stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Superconductor Technologies has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.59.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

