$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. RGC Resources reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RGC Resources.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $207.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.63%.

In related news, COO C James Shockley, Jr. sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $41,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $47,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 163 shares of company stock valued at $4,485 and sold 8,599 shares valued at $240,847. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RGC Resources by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RGC Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in RGC Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 290,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

