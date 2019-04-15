$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.51. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

NYSE SU opened at $33.19 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,760,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,511,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,760,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,170,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $871,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,818 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,601,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,009,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,696,000 after acquiring an additional 116,051 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

