$0.21 EPS Expected for Teradata Co. (TDC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.33. Teradata posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

In other news, Director Lisa R. Bacus sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 10,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $496,301.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,721.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Teradata by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

