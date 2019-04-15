$0.18 EPS Expected for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.91 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $434,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,401,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,436,334.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $104,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,999. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10,564.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth $27,568,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth $18,363,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 769.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 278,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2,201.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 242,817 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSOD traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. 39,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.14. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

