-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MAG Silver Corporation (MAG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MAG Silver.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. 254,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,886. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.