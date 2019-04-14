Zogenix (ZGNX) versus Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Head-To-Head Review

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zogenix and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zogenix N/A -29.23% -22.53% Arcus Biosciences -594.39% -19.83% -17.11%

49.1% of Arcus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Zogenix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zogenix and Arcus Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zogenix 0 1 11 0 2.92 Arcus Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zogenix currently has a consensus target price of $62.55, suggesting a potential upside of 62.62%. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.81%. Given Arcus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcus Biosciences is more favorable than Zogenix.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zogenix and Arcus Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zogenix $9.82 million 166.10 -$123.91 million ($3.23) -11.91 Arcus Biosciences $8.35 million 68.37 -$49.59 million ($1.43) -8.97

Arcus Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zogenix. Zogenix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats Zogenix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

