Zennies (ZENI) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Zennies has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Zennies has a market capitalization of $211,810.00 and $0.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zennies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

