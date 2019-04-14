Zeepin Market Capitalization Tops $4.34 Million (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $282,412.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00372360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.18 or 0.01380551 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00219503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005987 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

