Zagg Inc (ZAGG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zagg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Zagg posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. Zagg had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 27.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZAGG. BidaskClub raised shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ZAGG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 264,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,961. The stock has a market cap of $257.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. Zagg has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zagg by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

