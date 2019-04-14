Zacks: RBB Bancorp (RBB) Given $24.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RBB Bancorp an industry rank of 214 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 22,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,909. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $389.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.07 million during the quarter. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

