Zacks Investment Research Lowers Five9 (FIVN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five9 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Five9 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of FIVN opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.67 and a beta of 0.62. Five9 has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $54,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.32, for a total value of $444,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,561,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,328,134. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,338,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,191 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

