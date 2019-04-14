Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adesto Technologies (IOTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IOTS opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.85. Adesto Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.51 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. Research analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adesto Technologies by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adesto Technologies by 2,886.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 72,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

