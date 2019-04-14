Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viad (VVI) to Sell

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $56.86 on Friday. Viad has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viad had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viad will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.