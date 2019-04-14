Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tristate Capital (TSC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

TSC has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $636.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Seidel purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of Tristate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tristate Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 131,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

