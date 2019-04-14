Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DSP Group (DSPG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Get DSP Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DSPG. BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

DSPG stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.88 million, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.76.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 31,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 239,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DSP Group (DSPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.