Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASV (ASV) to Sell

According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ASV in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut ASV from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:ASV opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ASV has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASV by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in ASV by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ASV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASV by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 601,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in ASV by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

