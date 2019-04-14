Zacks: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (CKPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Checkpoint Therapeutics an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CKPT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CKPT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,761. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 4.22. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.13% and a negative net margin of 1,037.28%. On average, analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 70,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,872.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

