Zacks: Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce sales of $267.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $266.10 million and the highest is $267.95 million. UDR posted sales of $253.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. UDR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.40%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UDR has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 495,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,140,686.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,284 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,175.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,289 shares of company stock worth $5,586,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 451.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in UDR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 448,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in UDR by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 52,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,070,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

