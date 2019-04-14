Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $24.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,946,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,022,000 after purchasing an additional 257,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,040,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,362 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after acquiring an additional 99,410 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,774,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,920,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,437. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

