Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (MS) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.21. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy ms” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $675,209.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 143,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 41,980 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 72,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,621,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

