Zacks: Brokerages Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (MLND) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.74). Millendo Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.85) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($2.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

MLND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Millendo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,041,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. 27,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,924. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $200.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.34.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

