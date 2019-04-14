Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

ACBI opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $453.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

