Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.74. KAR Auction Services reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.37 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 26.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 917,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,523. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

