Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Easterly Government Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.72 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 278,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.79. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In related news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $369,633.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,125 shares of company stock valued at $667,863. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.