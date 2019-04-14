Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNX Resources Corp (CNX) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.39. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $435.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on CNX Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CNX traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,642,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,889. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 195,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.