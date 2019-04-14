Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amedisys Inc (AMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.94. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Amedisys had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $434.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.64 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $171,549.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $524,443.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,611.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,281 shares of company stock worth $993,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Amedisys by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Amedisys by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $126.30 on Thursday. Amedisys has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

