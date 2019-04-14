Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) to post $270.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.18 million and the lowest is $226.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of VOYA traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.40. 1,381,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,192. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Joseph V. Tripodi purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $74,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $173,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 26,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,263. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2,374.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,574,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,857 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

