Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PolyOne Co. (POL) to Post $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PolyOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.68. PolyOne reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PolyOne.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PolyOne had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

NYSE POL opened at $31.04 on Friday. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PolyOne by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PolyOne by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 110,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in PolyOne by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,557,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,407,000 after buying an additional 113,662 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PolyOne by 2,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 902,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 871,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

