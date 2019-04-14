Zacks: Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 242 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other Alamo Group news, Director David W. Grzelak sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $782,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $64,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,002. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

