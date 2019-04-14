XMax Market Capitalization Tops $4.43 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 14th. One XMax token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, DDEX and ABCC. XMax has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $325,936.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $614.07 or 0.12083441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00049783 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001140 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00027632 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,814,960 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CryptoBridge, Graviex, HADAX, ABCC, FCoin, DDEX, Coinrail and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

