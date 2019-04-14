Xerox (XRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xerox is executing a Strategic Transformation program to achieve productivity and cost reduction. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It continues to maintain a solid track record of strong margins, which it has been attaining through cost and productivity initiatives. Xerox’s post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation. In the past six months, the company's shares have outperformed the industry. On the flip side, company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Global presence exposes Xerox to risks associated with unfavorable foreign currency movements. Large number of substitutes is a major threat to company’s business, which has largely affected the profit margin of Xerox.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XRX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Xerox from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.60.

Shares of Xerox stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $34.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 18,817.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

