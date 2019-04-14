Xencor Inc (XNCR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Equitec Specialists LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 38,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,466.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,900 shares of company stock worth $1,368,396. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.49.

Shares of XNCR opened at $31.10 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/xencor-inc-xncr-shares-sold-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.