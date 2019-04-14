Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Short Interest Update

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,948,169 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the March 15th total of 15,128,452 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,892,888 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NYSE XEL opened at $55.87 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,004 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $796,262.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 195.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

