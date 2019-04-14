XCel Brands (XELB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XCel Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, February 16th.

XCel Brands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 3,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,892. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. XCel Brands has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 million. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Loren Robert W. D acquired 42,048 shares of XCel Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 49,711 shares of company stock worth $75,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCel Brands stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of XCel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

