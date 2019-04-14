WPP (WPP) Given a GBX 1,015 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,015 ($13.26) price objective on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of WPP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of WPP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Shore Capital raised shares of WPP to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,375 ($17.97) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,153.44 ($15.07).

LON WPP opened at GBX 872 ($11.39) on Wednesday. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,375.50 ($17.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 37.30 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $22.70. This represents a yield of 4.31%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.19), for a total value of £109,764.88 ($143,427.26).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

