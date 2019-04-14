World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $23,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $4,891,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,404,636.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,204,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $261,000,579.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,285,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,638,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,304,427 shares of company stock worth $269,243,779. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 1.36. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.01 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 34.02%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

